Junior Football: Asfordby FC Poachers hit eight at Lutterworth

An outstanding team performance and maiden hat-tricks for two players saw Asfordby FC Poachers put eight goals past Lutterworth on Sunday.

Asfordby were first to conquer the soggy conditions when Atton released Hill who shot into the top corner, but Lutterworth hit straight back to level.

The Poachers’ defence of Atton, Halliday, Ball and Eldred worked well together, ably supported in goal by Cook.

Barnes’ pass out of defence found Swann who combined with Hill to send Rowe through, and his shot nestled into the bottom corner to restore the lead.

Lutterworth struck back with a second equaliser after the break, and Cook was called upon to tip a shot over the bar and then punch another clear.

Eldred collected the ball in his own area and set off on an amazing run, continuing into the Lutterworth area and rounding the keeper before slotting home his first goal for the club.

Barnes, Swann, Smith and Clarke harried Lutterworth’s midfield, and Deacon made it 4-2 when he controlled Atton’s pass and ran down the wing before cutting into the area and firing into the bottom corner.

Eldred’s ling clearance found Hill who nutmegged the keeper to score a fifth and Rowe added a long-range sixth following Barnes and Dolby’s deft one-two.

The home side were now chasing shadows as they looked to get back in the game, and when Hill and Clarke combined well down the left wing, Hill crossed to Rowe who completed his first-ever hat-trick.

Not to be outdone, Hill went on a solo run following Deacon’s assist, and slid the ball past the keeper to cap the scoring and complete his first treble for the Poachers who showed that the fitness training is paying dividends.

Mowbray Rangers travelled to Leics Under 12 League leaders Loughborough Greens and were given a lesson in football.

The visitors were always second-best and if it was not for the impressive Daniel Bailey in goal the score could have been double figures.

From the kick-off they were on the back foot and defended in numbers as wave after wave of Loughborough attacks came down on them.

And when Mowbray did get the ball, poor passing and decision-making meant possession was conceded cheaply.

After 15 minutes Rangers were a goal down when the Loughborough forward lashed home a loose ball from six yards.

Mowbray continued to struggle and went further behind when the centre-forward rose unmarked to head home and double the lead.

The game continued in a similar vein until half-time.

Kicking downhill after half-time, the travelling parents were hoping for a much-improved performance in the second half, but it was not to be.

Man-of-the-match Bailey performed heroics to keep the score at two, pulling off several saves right out of the top draw.

Mowbray must now pick themselves up and show fight and determination in Sunday’s game against Whetstone.

Rangers: Bailey, Rudkin, Ward, Parker, Pole, Barker, Lomas, Finch, Hubbard, Woodcock, Brown, Aymes.