Holwell Sports Reserves put six past Highfield

Holwell Sports Reserves bounced back from their three straight defeats by hitting Highfield Rangers for six on Saturday.

The second string led 2-1 at half-time, but pulled away in the second half thanks to Mark Cowling’s double and goals from Ben Bridger, Harry Forfar, Stephen Johnson and Jayson Upton.

Luke Rawle claimed the away side’s consolation.

Holwell’s sixth win of the season lifted them above Anstey Town in to 11th in the Senior League Championship.

They make the return journey to 11th-placed Highfield on Saturday for a 2pm kick-off.