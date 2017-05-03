Holwell Sports county cup final reaction: manager John Webster

Holwell Sports manager John Webster could barely conceal his disappointment after seeing his side fall to a contentious late goal in the Senior County Cup final on Tuesday evening.

Having guided them to their first county cup final in 17 years, Webster’s side came within a whisker of lifting the trophy for the first time in 59 years after losing a thrilling cup final 2-1 to Leicester Road.

Holwell boss John Webster pulls the strings from the touchline EMN-170305-095221002

Holwell supporters and players believed McGlinchy’s 89th-minute winner should not have stood, with a Leicester Road player offside in the build-up, but deemed not to be interfering with play.

“The player was offside, we stopped and the lad came running from midfield and scored,” Webster said.

“As a neutral I think it’s rubbish, but that is the rules and it was a goal.”

It was a sad end to his first season at the helm, but Webster was proud of his team’s application and endeavour.

“We were massive underdogs, but I can’t fault the mentality and attitude we showed,” he added.

“The strategy worked in periods, but unfortunately we have lost the game.

“I’m gutted, but me and the boys can hold our heads high after a proud show.”

Holwell were missing striker Graham Wells and midfield lynchpin Chris Hibbitt who suffered a bad ankle injury in the final league game of the season, with youth filling the subs bench in Colton Cropper, Josh Blunt and Tom Harris.

“Graham and Hibbo were big misses for us, but the players that came in more than matched the opposition.

“I think as a group, me and the players have taken the team forward.

“It’s a bigger league this year and we’ve done it with 20 players; 17 are Melton lads so we have done pretty well.”

* Full match report and photos on pages 62 and 63