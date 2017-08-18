Holwell Sports and Melton Town development squads await Senior League kick-off

Have your say

The Senior League returns this weekend with several of our teams beginning a new season.

Cottesmore Amateurs open their Premier Division campaign at home as they welcome Kirby Muxloe Reserves to Rogues Park on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off.

Amateurs will be looking to improve upon a 10th place finish last term.

Holwell Sports Development Squad finished 11th in Division One last season and open away at Earl Shilton Albion on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Their first home game follows hot on its heels on Tuesday evening when Birstall United Reserves visit Welby Road (kick-off 7.30pm).

Melton Town’s new development squad will also line up in an expanded 18-team Division One this season, but kick off their season a week later on Saturday, August 26 at County Hall.

The team will feature several of Mansfield Town’s academy players who are based at Brooksby Melton College where the team will play its home games.