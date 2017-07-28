Holwell handed league cup bye

Have your say

Holwell Sports have been handed a first round bye in the East Midlands Counties League Cup following last week’s draw.

They will travel to Derbyshire to play Holbrook Sports in the second round, in a midweek tie to be played in November or December.

Holwell were knocked out in round two at Ashby Ivanhoe last season.

Round One – Aylestone Park v Stapenhill; Barrow Town v Dunkirk; Blaby and Whetstone Ath v Belper United; Gedling Miners Welfare v Kimberley Miners Welfare; Graham St Prims v Clifton All Whites; Radcliffe Olympic v Borrowash Victoria (to be played midweek Sept/Oct).

Round Two – Anstey Nomads v Ashby Ivanhoe; Aylestone Park/Stapenhill v Teversal; Blaby and Whetstone Ath/Belper United v Graham St Prims/Clifton All Whites; Gedling MW/Kimberley MW v Barrow Town/Dunkirk; Holbrook Sports v Holwell Sports; Selston v Birstall United; Radcliffe Oly/Borrowash Vic v Arnold Town; West Bridgford v Radford (to be played midweek Nov/Dec).