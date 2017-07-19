Byrne nets a screamer but Town go down to Dynamo

Tom Byrne netted a screamer on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough for Melton Town to get the better of Shepshed Dynamo.

The midfielder found the net from mere yards inside his own half to open the scoring in this pre-season friendly.

“It was a great strike from distance, Beckham-esque,” said manager Steve Hendey.

“But Tom can do that. It’s not the first good goal he’s scored.”

The Midland League Premier Division outfit bounced back from that moment of magic to win 2-1, but Hendey was happy with the workout.

“We’re looking good and the fitness levels are good. We weren’t blowing at the end,” he added.

Town continued their pre-season schedule when they entertained Northampton ON Chenecks on Saturday.

Despite the 2-0 defeat it was another encouraging performance from Melton.

With only five players in the 16-man squad from last season, there was a nice fluency to their football which should have seen them open a comfortable lead at half time.

Managers Hendey and Shane Jarram took the opportunity to look at more new faces in the second half and, although this resulted in the side losing their shape and fluency in the final half hour, it was another good workout against higher-league opposition.

Hendey said: “Once again we got a lot from the game, especially in the first hour.

“We were tighter at the back, very fluent in midfield and lively up front.

“For almost an hour we were the better side but, as often happens in friendlies, the changes disrupt things.

“We probably won’t be able to field a settled side for a few weeks yet, but hopefully we’ll know by the opening game of the season what is our strongest line up.”

Town are currently seeking volunteers, especially people to help at the ground on match days, such as on the gate, helping with the ground and other various duties.

The club is also looking for new members to join the committee.

Anyone interested in either role is asked to contact Sam Ellis at samellis10@virginmedia.com or Carol Lewis at secretarymeltonmowbrayfc@hotmail.com