Barrow through to Melton Charity Cup final at Holwell

Barrow made it through to this year’s Melton Charity Cup final after a 10-man side beat Oakham last Wednesday.

The Barrow side were depleted by late withdrawals, but despite only needing to draw to go through, scored two early goals.

Oakham launched a spirited fightback which saw them halve the deficit just after half-time.

But the Rutland side were finally killed off by a well-taken third goal five minutes from time.

Barrow will face Sileby in the final at Holwell Sports FC on Wednesday (7.30pm kick-off).

Entry costs £2 for adults and £1 for under 18s and OAPs which will be collected for this season’s three charities: Guide Dogs for the Blind, the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, and Macmillan Nurses.

There will also be a prize raffle on the evening.