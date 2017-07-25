Everards County League: Our sides frustrated as rain stops play

Late afternoon rain washed out hopes of a finish to most of the Everards County League programme on Saturday with many games abandoned at tea.

Barkby United’s Third XI were the only one of our sides to complete their fixture in a top-of-the-table game which lasted only 41 overs.

Egerton Park hosted their annual reunion lunch for past and present players before the Newbold Verdon match EMN-170725-151931002

Just three Barkby batsmen made double figures as the home side were bowled out for just 67.

Lutterworth completed an eight-wicket win in just 16 overs, to close the gap slightly on the Division Eight East leaders to 36 points.

In the Premier, Barkby’s first team hosted Barrow who won the toss and put the home side into bat.

Adam Stapleford-Jones (47) and Louis Botting (44) got the hosts off to a good start with a 107-run opening stand before Kumar dismissed both in quick succession.

Dave Tew and Steve Flowers then put on 44 for the third wicket before Flowers’ cameo innings came to an end when he was adjudged lbw for 24.

One run later Tew was caught for 20, but Ben Silver (54 not out) held the innings together.

Morris was the only other batsman to reach double figures as Barkby’s innings ended on 251-9.

While tea was taken the heavens opened and no further play was possible, but the 10 points earned keeps Barkby in third.

Barkby: A. Stapleford-Jones 47, L. Botting 44, D. Tew 20, S. Flowers 24, B. Silver 54*, B. Hollis 1, A. Morris 13, R. Townsend 3, E. Bourke 1, R. Waplington 5, C. Sharp 0*, Extras 39. Total: 251-9.

Syston Town had the better of things at Enderby after being put into bat by the Premier Division’s bottom side.

Town, who lie seventh, racked up 234-5 in 46 overs for 10 points before the weather intervened.

* Egerton Park looked on course for a convincing win at home to Newbold Verdon until the rains came.

Australian import Mitchell Ellis took season-best figures of 5 for 15, and Tom Glover continued his good form with 3 for 30 as the visitors were bowled out for just 96 in 30 overs.

The hosts managed 15-0 in reply in 11 overs before the match was abandoned. Park stay fourth in Division Two, just 12 points outside the promotion places.

Thorpe, searching for only their second win of the season, were also left wondering what might have been after bowling out hosts Billesdon for 154, with the rain preventing them from starting their chase.

* In Division Three, Pete Humphries’ half-century post a decent total of 203-7 after being asked to bat first at Shepshed,

Just eight overs were possible in reply, with the hosts 25-1. Melton remain in sixth, but still only 32 points off top spot in a congested top half of the table.

* Barkby United Second XI closed the gap on Division Four East leaders Langtons to seven points after picking up 10 points in their abandoned match at Kibworth \Thirds.

Doug Botting took 4 for 28 as the hosts were bowled out for 155.

Third-placed Queniborough are also in the promotion hunt, but were bowled out for just 141 before the rain came to their rescue.