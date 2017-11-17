Egerton Park CC all-rounder wins batting awards

Egerton Park all-rounder Tom Glover was among the prizes at the Grantham and Melton Cricket Association presentation evening.

The league held its annual meeting at Thorpe Arnold Cricket Club, and following the official business, and voting in of three new clubs, its president, Gerald Taylor, handed out the awards to the 2017 season’s successful teams and individuals.

Glover won the Premier Division batting award while the bowling accolade went to Lila Goraniya, of champions Queniborough.

Team awards –

Premier: champions Queniborough; runners-up Hinckley Town. Division One: champions Empingham; runners-up British Shoe Corporation. Division Two: champions Grantham; runners-up Harlaxton.

Individual awards –

Batting – Premier: Tom Glover (Egerton Park); Division One: Taufiq Patel (British Shoe Corporation); Division Two: Jaden Fell (Grantham).

Bowling – Premier: Lila Goraniya (Queniborough): Division One: Stewart Naylor (Empingham); Division Two: Adam Parker (Harlaxton).

* Anyone interested in joining the Association’s panel of umpires for 2018 is welcome to contact Chris Lawman on (01664) 434359 or 07939 103310 for more details.