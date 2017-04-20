County League: Australian all-rounder joins young Syston side for Premier campaign

Syston Town head into their 17th consecutive Premier Division season with their mind on being as competitive as ever.

Their young First XI have become a year older and wiser, with Umar Razaq remaining at the helm, while George Corbett is vice-captain, supported by the management team of Iain Fraser and Alan Beynon.

It’s a case of as you were in terms of playing personnel with very little change to the line-up aside from the departure of the experienced Carel Fourie to Melton.

Young Australian all-rounder Perry Hill joins the Potter’s Lane side from Victoria, while Ben Raine and Richard Jones are Syston’s Leicestershire CCC allocated players.

There’s a change at second team level with a new captain in Dharmist Bathia, while Chris Pole is vice-captain.

New faces include Leyton Neal, from Kegworth, and Joe Dyer from local rivals Barkby as they face another season in Division Three.

Ivan Spibey remains captain of the Third XI.