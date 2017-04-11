Belvoir Half Marathon runners feel the heat

A 500-plus field of runners faced sapping temperatures as the Belvoir Half Marathon heralded the hottest day of 2017 so far.

The fine warm weather was ideal for the spectators around the course, but not for the 481 half-marathon finishers and the 61 runners who completed the four-and-a-half-mile fun run.

Almost 500 finishers had to contend with the highest temperatures of the year so far EMN-171104-124125002

A further 14 enthusiastic children took part in a race at the Belvoir Half headquarters around Hose playing field.

Stuart Spencer (Barrow Runners) won the half in and excellent time of 1hr 10min 03secs, a full four-and-a-half minutes clear of runner-up Richard Simkiss who pipped third-placed Chris Jordan (Leicester Coritanian AC) on the line.

The first woman home was Rosanna Andrews (Northampton Road Runners) in 1.26.20, for 26th overall, who finished just 17 seconds in front of quickest Stilton Strider on the day, Darren Glover, who finished 28th.

Barrow Runners won the men’s team event, with Loughborough-based Charnwood AC taking the women’s team prize.

Fun runner winner David Hamdorff (blue vest) leads the way at the start EMN-171104-124135002

Burton Lazars runner David Hamdorff won the fun run in a time of 27min 01secs and first woman home was Lucy Rathbone, who also was the first under 16s finisher in 31.05. Louis Buxton won the under 12s prize in 32.48.

The popular annual event raises money for Hose Village Hall Committee and was a real community effort.

Emergency support for the runners was provided by Belvoir First Aid, while 40 villagers acted as marshals along the route, car park supervisors and water point attendants.

Water Points were provided by CDA of Langar, PJ Fletchers Builders of Langar, Colston Bassett Dairy, the Parker family of Hose, and the Bailey family of Long Clawson, while Hose School Parents and Friends Association provided refreshments at the village hall for runners and supporters.

Other prize winners –

Vet 40-49 men: Christopher Pearson (South Derbyshire Road Runners) 1.20.10; women: Kate Champneys (Charnwood AC) 1.31.10.

Vet 50-59 men: Alex Toll (Barrow Runners) 1.23.49; women: Jackie Brown (Roadhoggs Leicester AC) 1.37.59.

Vet Over 60s men: Anthony Madge (Grantham and District AC) 1.30.00; women: Maddy Collinge (Mansfield Harriers) 1.53.58.