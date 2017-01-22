Wymondham and Croxton schools hold their own “special” church Christingle service

A Christingle service was held by Wymondham St Peter’s School and Croxton Kerrial School at St Peter’s Church in Wymondham.

The children said Christingle prayers and carried symbolic oranges covered in sweets with a lit candle on top.

The orange symbolises the world, the sweets food, a red tape the blood of Jesus and the candle is life.

Hyms were also sung to the organ accompaniment of St Peter’s School music teacher, Mr Peter Nelmes.

Headteacher of both schools, Anne Harvey, said: “A special Christian family atmosphere was obtained for a few magic moments when the lights were switched off and the church was only illuminated by the flickering lights of the candles.”