Volunteers come forward to save Melton and Asfordby lunch clubs for the elderly

Volunteers have come forward to help keep popular lunch clubs for the elderly going in the Melton area.

We reported recently that new co-ordinators were desperately needed to maintain lunches at The Cove in Melton and the Bradgate Flats, Asfordby.

The current volunteers in charge have stepped down after long service, one because of retirement and the other due to pressure of other commitments.

Natasha Mack, a senior service assistant with the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS, which runs the sessions, said two new coordinators had started following the appeal through the paper.

“It has been a really great response and we have had people enquiry about all volunteering roles,” she said.

Di Jeary has retired as a co-ordinator at the Melton lunches.

She was presented with an award for serving five years in the role by RVS service manager Helen Brackenbury.

The event was attended by special guests including Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tejpal Bains.

Helen said: “I was delighted to be able to present Di with her five-year long service award in recognition of her excellent work as co-ordinator at The Cove lunch club.

“She has gone above and beyond in looking after everyone there, and Royal Voluntary Service is very grateful to her for all she has done.

“Unfortunately this was her last day at the lunch club and so a sad occasion for us all.”

Anyone interested in volunteering to help put at the lunches, which are held every Wednesday at each venue, is asked to contact RVS on 0116 2667706.

Helen added: “We will be happy to chat to anyone who has an interest in getting involved and helping the other volunteers continue to make this fun outing available to the older people of Melton and Asfordby.”