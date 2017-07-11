Woman taken to hospital after road collision at Holwell

Two women have been treated by paramedics after two vehicles were in collision at Holwell this afternoon (Tuesday).

Two fire crews from the Melton station attended the incident, in Clawson Road just before 4pm.

East Midlands Ambulance Service carried one of the casualties to hospital while the other was treated at the scene.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call via the ambulance service to assist them with a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“Two adult female casualties self-extricated themselves and both were treated by paramedics and the fire service.

“We requested the police attended as there was a large build-up of traffic.”