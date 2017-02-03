Two people injured in road collision opposite school

An air ambulance was scrambled after a road collision opposite Ratcliffe College on Wednesday evening.

Two male casualties were injured in the incident, which happened on the A46 at Ratcliffe-on-the-Wreake at 6.32pm.

Three fire crews from Birstall and Leicester attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “There were two male casualties with minor injuries.

“Both casualties were released from the vehicles and handed over to the East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.”