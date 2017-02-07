Tributes paid to Melton dad who died in collision

The heartbroken sister of a Melton man who was killed in a road accident has paid an emotional tribute to a brother she had a special lifetime bond with.

Gareth Morgan, who was 37, died on the A6006 near Asfordby after the bike he was cycling was in collision with a tractor.

Gareth Morgan, who was killed in a road collision near Asfordby, pictured with his sister Natalie Holt on the day he gave her away at her wedding EMN-170702-113635001

He was travelling home to Melton after a night shift at Six Hills Hotel when the tragedy happened last month.

His sister, Natalie Holt, said: “Me and Gareth were two years apart and we shared friends and interests and spent so much time together.

“Losing him has broken me. It’s so hard to explain the pain that you feel.”

Gareth, who also had an older brother and sister, lived in Melton with his partner Gemma. He had a son Kaleb (18) and a 17-year-old daughter, Shauna, through another relationship.

Aside from his hotel job, Gareth also worked at Twinlakes theme park in Melton, playing scary characters at Halloween and on fright nights and also playing Santa Claus at Christmas.

“He was always the clown,” Natalie said.

“We went to see him a couple of times at Twinlakes and he was brilliant in those parts. Gareth had this incredible laugh that you had never heard anyone else have.”

Gareth enjoyed taking part in mixed martial arts.

Nearly three years ago he gave Natalie away on her wedding day.

She has launched an online fundraising campaign to help her family pay for Gareth’s funeral, which is tomorrow (Friday) at Gilroes Crematorium in Leicester.

Natalie added: “We want to give my brother the best possible send off. Anything people can spare will be really appreciated.

“Our family has had so many messages of support because he was so well loved by so many people.

“He will stay in my memories and my heart forever.”

Staff at Six Hills Hotel, where Gareth worked for three years, said he would be missed by everyone there.

Manager Kelly Eaton said: “One of the best things having Gareth as a colleague was that he always lightened your day in the workplace with his infectious laugh and beaming smile.

“Gareth has left an empty space at Six Hills and we will continue to remember him for his everlasting optimism.”

Go online at https://www.gofundme.com/help-raise-money-for-gareth to donate to Gareth’s funeral costs.

l Leicestershire Police said the incident remained under investigation and it was still appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened at 8am on Monday January 16.