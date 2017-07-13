Pedestrian crossing planned near Melton supermarket

Plans have been unveiled for a new pedestrian crossing near Melton’s busy Sainsbury’s store on Nottingham Road.

Leicestershire County Council is seeking the views of the public on the proposed site, close to the junction with Welby Lane.

A raised speed table is also suggested to slow down traffic on The Crescent, as it meets Nottingham Road, and make it easier for pedestrians to cross.

Email jane.x.moore@leics.gov.uk before July 27 to object to the proposals.

County Hall is consulting on it after being commissioned by Sainsbury’s.