NEWSFLASH: Police investigate after 32-year-old man killed at Melton railway station

Police are investigating after a man was killed after being hit by a train at Melton railway station.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said this morning: “At approximately 10pm on Friday August 11, we were called to Melton Mowbray station following reports of a person being struck by a train.

“Officers attended, however a 32-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now examining the circumstances which led to the man’s death, however the incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

The family of the man who died have been informed about the incident and a file is being prepared for the coroner.