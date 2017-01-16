NEWSFLASH: Man killed after his cycle was in collision with a tractor near Asfordby

A man died after his cycle was in collision with a tractor on the A6006 near Asfordby this morning.

The road was closed for several hours following the incident, which was reported at 8am and which involved a blue New Holland tractor and a cyclist.

The cyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, between the junction with Grimston and Asfordby village.

A spokesperson for the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said: “We sent a crew and a fast response vehicle.

“Support was requested from the air ambulance because one patient had sustained serious injuries.”

The A6006 at Asfordby has been now been re-opened after officers dealt with enquiries at the scene.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We would like to hear from anyone who drove along the A6006 in this area during this morning and either witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles beforehand.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 1761 Pete Davies on 101, quoting incident 109 of January 16.”