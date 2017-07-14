Mystery still surrounds major traffic jam in Melton

Mystery still surrounds the cause of a major traffic jam in Melton which left the town gridlocked for an entire Sunday morning.

Leicestershire County Council, which liaises with contractors on roadworks, said it was still unsure why the problem happened.

A spokesman for County Hall said: “We were not aware of any roadworks that took place on Wilton Road on Sunday June 25, however, works were carried out by Cadent Gas on Nottingham Road which may have contributed to delays in the area.

“We have not received any calls from the public about the roadworks or traffic issues and until we have further information we are unable to carry on with the investigation.”