Family’s moving tribute to Melton woman killed in road collision

The family of a Melton woman who died in a road accident have talked about their anguish at living without her after a 23-year-old man was jailed for causing her death.

Amy Young, a 31-year-old kennel assistant at the town’s Defence Animal Centre (DAC), died after her Peugeot car was in a head-on collision with a van driven by Ashley Lakin.

Ashley Lakin, who was jailed for four years for causing death by dangerous driving EMN-171013-093405001

He admitted causing death by dangerous driving last week at Nottingham Crown Court and was sent to prison for four years.

Amy’s parents and sister have this week released a moving statement, which reads: “Amy was a young and vibrant girl with her whole life ahead of her.

“We try not to let our minds wander, but it is so hard not to sob when you think that we will never see her beautiful face again, hear her giggly voice, hear her excitement when she tells us she is getting married or having a baby.

“We will never give her away or dance with her at her own wedding.

“To die this young is just a tragedy. We light a candle in her memory, but the flame does not come anywhere near close to the feeling of one of Amy’s warm hugs. She will be remembered forever.”

Amy loved rehoming animals and her family say her not being around anymore has had a significant effect on them all.

Major Drew Tootal, from the DAC, where Amy worked for seven years, said: “Amy was a bright and bubbly character who was devoted to the dogs here, and was just as besotted with animals at home, where she amassed quite a collection of various species.

“Those who knew her well will recollect her ability to be heard across a wide field while being dragged in all directions by one of the dogs on their walk.

“She had an uncanny ability to brighten a room, and was ceaseless in putting others before herself.”

The collision which killed Amy happened at 1.10am on the A6006 Rempstone Road in Nottinghamshire in August last year. Other motorists came to her aid but she passed away.

The court was told that Lakin, formerly of Kegworth, also admitted being in possession of cannabis but police could not determine if the drug played a part in the collision.

Sgt Ash Thornton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said after the hearing: “Lakin attempted to overtake an HGV on a rural road in darkness and with a limited view of the oncoming carriageway.

“His manoeuvre was dangerous and unnecessary and it tragically resulted in a head-on collision with the vehicle being driven by Amy Young.

“This has obviously devastated Amy’s family who have been very patient throughout a lengthy investigation.”