Tours to be held at renovated church

Tours are to be held next month to show off the work to date on the huge renovation project at St Mary’s Church in Melton.

Melton Team Parish Rector, the Rev Kevin Ashby, will be giving a short talk and showing pictures of the project before groups of up to 10 are shown the latest features of the £1.9 million Re-ordering Project.

The event will be on Saturday, May 13, starting at 6.45pm for 7pm, with admittance £10, to include a light buffet and a glass of wine.

Proceeds from the evening will go towards the work - the biggest makeover of the historic building for 200 years.

A total of £1,622,733 has so far been raised towards the £1.9m target.

Tickets need to be bought at the Samworth Centre in Melton or from Ian Neale on 01664 565798 or email ianneale@talktalk.net by May 10 .

The church is due to reopen again in November in time for the annual Remembrance Day services.