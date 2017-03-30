Schools join in the Red Nose Day fun for Comic Relief

Melton Borough Schools and some tasty cakes have helped Comic Relief raise more than £71million so far.
Hundreds of schoolchildren dressed in red and took part in the charity’s 16th Red Nose Day on Friday.
Teachers were involved too! Some braved being pied in the face and had sponges thrown at them to help raise aid for the anti-poverty charity.
See how your child’s school got on in our picture round up.
There will be another round up of fundraisers in next week’s edition if your school is not featured. Share your efforts for charity by emailing john.mason@jpress.co.uk