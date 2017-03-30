Schools join in the Red Nose Day fun for Comic Relief

Melton Borough Schools and some tasty cakes have helped Comic Relief raise more than £71million so far.

Hundreds of schoolchildren dressed in red and took part in the charity’s 16th Red Nose Day on Friday.

Melton Vale Post 16 Centre encouraged everyone, staff and students, to wear red for the day. In the morning a cake sale was held and at lunchtime Year 12 took on Year 13 in a competition. This included competing against each other in a maths round, lip sync battle, an Im a Celebrity style bobbing for stars in the gunge round and a dance-off. �330 was raised for Comic Relief PHOTO: Supplied

Teachers were involved too! Some braved being pied in the face and had sponges thrown at them to help raise aid for the anti-poverty charity.

See how your child’s school got on in our picture round up.

There will be another round up of fundraisers in next week’s edition if your school is not featured. Share your efforts for charity by emailing john.mason@jpress.co.uk

Children at Redmile Primary School dressed up for Comic Relief and raised �88 PHOTO: Supplied

St Francis Catholic Primary School raised �272 Comic Relief by doing Guess the Nose and Pie the Teacher competitions. The children also held a sponsored silence and baked cakes and cookies to sell PHOTO: Supplied

Swallowdale Primary School held a non-uniform - wear red for Red Nose Day. Children watched the official videos created for primary schools which highlight the problems and difficulties some people face on a daily basis. In addition, pupils made some of their own red noses and had a name the nose challenge. School staff also participated in the Bake a Million challenge. The school raised over �500 PHOTO: Supplied