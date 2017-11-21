Schools in the Melton borough ‘do their thing’ for Children in Need

Schools across the Melton borough led the fun as they raised money for Children in Need on Friday.
From crazy hair days to bake sales, the chance to dress spotty or in pyjamas proved a hit with students and staff alike.
And there were plenty of fundraising events going on with LIPSYNC battles, talent shows and teacher versus pupil competitions aplenty as everyone reached deep to support the cause.
This year’s BBC Children in Need raised more than £50million on Friday night as donations from local events held around the UK were combined with those made by viewers watching the telethon.
And more is expected to come in as events such as those held in the borough send in their total donations.