Scarecrow topic for Melton church’s play day

A fun time was had by all those who attended the latest Saturday activities morning held by St Mary’s Church, Melton, on Saturday (September 9).

The theme of the morning, which was held in the Melton Borough Council offices in Parkside, was scarecrows.

Decorating scarecrow biscuits proved popular with the children who attended PHOTO: Supplied

There was a prize for everyone who dressed up, a competition for handmade scarecrows (max size 60 centimetres), the chance to decorate scarecrow biscuits, make a crow and a ‘corn dolly,’ skittles, a fun quiz and more.

There was also the opportunity to join in a short act of worship, which was led by Melton Mowbray Team Parish Rector, the Rev Kevin Ashby.

The next activities morning on Saturday, October 14, again at the council offices, will be pirate themed. The day will have many of the games and songs used at this year’s Team Parish holiday club.

Be sure to go along and join in the free fun. Everyone is welcome to attend from 10.30am onwards.