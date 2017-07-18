Rural parts of Melton borough to get high speed broadband

Residents in some rural parts of the Melton borough, such as Scalford, Gaddesby and Brooksby, are set to get access high speed fibre broadband.

The network is being extended due to a £4.4 million reinvestment of earlier funding by Leicestershire County Council and BT due to high levels of take up by local homes and businesses.

Other areas of the borough which will benefit are Belvoir, Little Dalby and Saxelbye, although not all properties and businesses will be able to be connected.

County Hall leader, Nick Rushton, said: “Broadband is an essential driver for further growth, innovation and job creation.

“Residents and businesses need reliable, fit-for-future communications.

“I’m pleased to say that we have worked effectively to deliver the programme on time and under budget, it’s a great success.

“It’s fantastic that so many rural areas will now see fibre broadband across whole communities rather than in parts.

“We have truly been working together over the past couple of years to ensure the network is continually growing.

“I’m proud to be part of a project that is transforming the way remote areas get online.”