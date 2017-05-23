NEWSFLASH: Rutland and Melton hustings event cancelled after Manchester attack

Tonight’s (Tuesday’s) scheduled hustings event involving the five General Election candidates for the Rutland and Melton seat has been cancelled following last night’s atrocity in Manchester.

They were due to debate key issues at All Saints’ Church in Oakham ahead of the ballot on June 8.

But parties have agreed nationally to suspend campaigning today after 22 people were killed in an explosion at a pop music concert at the Manchester Arena.

Liberal Democrat candidate Edward Reynolds said: “I spoke to Sir Alan Duncan this morning and we have emailed other candidates and we’ve agreed that the hustings should be postponed in light of the terrible events of last night.

“We are hoping we might be able to hold the hustings at some point before the election.”

Other candidates contesting Conservative Sir Alan’s seat, which he has held for 25 years, are Dr Heather Peto (Labour), Alastair McQuillan (Green party) and John Scutter (UKIP).