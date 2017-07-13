NEWSFLASH: Consultation launched today into Melton Local Plan changes

Melton Council announced this afternoon (Thursday) that a six-week consultation into recent changes to the draft Melton Local Plan starts today.

Residents have until August 23 to make comments about the amendments to the plan which were made at a borough council meeting on July 4.

The plan indicates planned developments across the borough for the next 20 years, where the required houses can be built and how many affordable homes are needed.

Transport strategies, including the plans for the long-awaited town bypass, are also included, as well sites for travellers and proposals for future sports facilities, among others.

Go to www.meltonplan.co.uk/focussed-changes-to-plan to seee details of all the changes made to the draft plan at the recent council meeting and to comment on them.