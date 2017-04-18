Melton MP backs General Election which will “guarantee certainty and stability”

Melton MP Sir Alan Duncan has backed Theresa Mays decision to call for an early General Election and has confirmed he will stand for the seat on June 8.

Although Mrs May still needs of two thirds of MPs in the House of Commons to vote for a General Election tomorrow, Wednesday, to overturn the Fixed Term Parliament Act, which prevents the next General Election being held prior to 2020, her decision to call an election, announced at 11.15am today has gained cross-party support.

Sir Alan, Rutland and Melton’s current Conservative MP said: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s intention to hold a general election on 8 June, subject to approval by the House of Commons.

“As Mrs May sets out, this will guarantee certainty and stability for the years ahead. I intend to put myself forward for re-election and hope to continue to represent the interests of Rutland and Melton.”