Candidates announced for Melton seat in General Election

Some candidates for the Rutland and Melton seat have been announced for next month’s General Election.

Sir Alan Duncan who has been the area’s MP for 25 years has announced he will be standing again after being adopted by the local Conservative group.

This will be the seventh time he will stand for the seat, for which he enjoyed a majority of 21,705 votes at the last poll in 2015.

Labour announced yesterday (Wednesday) that Dr Heather Peto would be standing for the party.

Dr Peto has overcome a rare illness to become a political activist and medical scientist.

Rutland and Melton Liberal Democrats have selected Edward Reynolds as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the seat.

Mr Reynolds, who is 40, finished fourth in the ballot for the seat two years ago.

Alastair McQuillan will again be the Green Party candidate for the seat.

He won 4.3 per cent of the vote when he stood in 2015.