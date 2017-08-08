Organisers set their stall out by asking more traders to attend Eastwell Fete

Vacancies for craft and market stalls are still available at Eastwell Fete which takes place on Saturday, August 19.

Organisers want more sellers to pitch up with their trade stands so as much money as possible can be raised for St Michaels and All Angels Church.

Already there are ten traders scheduled to attend who’ll be selling items such as vintage jewellery, cards and candles, pet foods, fudge, bird boxes and fruit.

The event, which runs from 11am to 5pm, in the grounds of Eastwell Hall and adjoining churchyard, will feature a fabulous all day programme of entertainment for a small entry fee.

If interested in booking a stall email SueWatford@aol.com or call 01949 861256. For more details visit http://www.eastwellfete.co.uk/