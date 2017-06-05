New tutor needed for successful Melton ‘Help to Hear Better’ classes

A charity that runs lipreading and communication classes for hearing impaired people in Melton is keen to keep its service running successfully by recruiting a new tutor.

The Leslie Edwards Trust wish to find a replacement for current area tutor, Jane Futcher, who is retiring after the summer term.

Jack Sandover, one of the trustees of The Leslie Edwards Trust, said: “After an initial trial, we’ve now had a full year of ‘Help to Hear Better’ lipreading and communication classes for hearing impaired people in Melton.

“Thanks to the enthusiasm of our tutor Jane Futcher, the classes have been full to overflowing and our members have learnt a lot about better communication and the increase in confidence that follows.

“Unfortunately, Jane will be retiring after the summer term and we need a new tutor. Until this happens, we shall be meeting together informally to practice our skills and enjoy each others company.

The new tutor will be trained and there will be funds available so that they can obtain a professional qualification.

Jane said: “As a Lipreading tutor you will be part of an enthusiastic and professional group of teachers. The job requires good organisational skills, energy and enthusiasm. It offers independence and plenty of opportunity for professional development.

“Of course, helping others to feel more confident and able to cope better with hearing loss is the biggest attraction in becoming a lipreading tutor, but above all, running a lipreading class is great fun!”

Melton’s lipreading classes are funded by Leicestershire County Council’s SHIRE Community Grant scheme. Sessions take place on Wednesday afternoons at the Age UK Centre, Gloucester House (2-4pm).