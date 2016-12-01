More Children in Need Melton Borough school spotacular antics

More primary schools across the Melton Borough were busy fundraising for Pudsey recently.

This year’s them was the ‘Big Spotacular’ which invited schools across the country to do something ‘spotty’ in exchange for a donation to BBC Children in Need.

Frisby Primary School had lots of fun last Friday. In return for a donation all children wore non-uniform and made a two metre long, coin filled Pudsey on the playground. Class four children also decorated and sold biscuits in the shape of planets. A total of �190 was raised for Children in Need PHOTO: Supplied

Stathern Primary School, Asfordby Captain’s Close Primary School, Hose Primary School, Brownlow Primary School, Wymondham St Peter’s Primary School, Harby Primary School, Frisby Primary School and Waltham-on-the-Wolds Primary School did not feature in our round-up edition and so have their turn in the spotlight this week.

Nationally Children in Need 2016 has raised a record £46.6 million for disabled and disadvantaged children.