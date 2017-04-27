Military horses to ride with Melton fire victim’s funeral cortege

Mounted soldiers from the Defence Animal Centre (DAC) will accompany the Melton funeral cortege for a woman who grew up on the base and who died in a house fire.

Pat Bishop’s father, Jack Winser, was a colour sergeant at the camp before retiring in 1967.

It was there that her love of horses was nurtured before she became a leading light for more than 30 years in The Mount Group RDA riding school for the disabled.

And, fittingly, her funeral procession will begin from the Asfordby Road base on Friday, May 5 with personnel on horseback, a military dog handler and an RSM officer.

Pat’s family wrote to the commanding officer to ask for the gesture because their home in Lambert Close is still not habitable since the devastating fire which claimed her life last month.

Pat’s sister, Sandra Clark, told the Melton Times this week: “The Defence Animal Centre was where Pat and I grew up. From a very young age she loved to ride.

“The Queen’s Equerry was often there and he let Pat ride his horse now and then.

“It’s a great honour for the family to have this support from the camp for the funeral and we’d like to thank them.

“I would also like to thank everyone else for their kind messages since we lost Pat.”

Pat’s husband, Rod, and son, John, were discharged from hospital after treatment for smoke inhalation following the fire.

Rod was keen to involve the DAC in his wife’s funeral.

In a letter to the camp, he wrote that she spent her childhood and teenage years there very happily.

“She had inherited the Winser affinity with, and love of, horses and from an early age she spent most of her time with them which set the pattern for the rest of her adult life,” Mr Bishop wrote.

The funeral service for Pat, who was 72, will be at St Peter’s Church in Kirby Bellars at 1.45pm after a family cremation service.

Arrangements are being made by Richard Barnes Funeral Service and donations are invited for The Mount Group RDA.