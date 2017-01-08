Melton Times letter: Community charge

I am most annoyed at the impending rise in April, of our Community charge, they say to help pay for people in care. That’s not my responsibility.

I personally find it difficult to make ends meet as it is. Also being a single home dweller, I, like thousands of others have to pay three quarters of the total amount, not half, like two people dwelling together, who only pay half each.

It’s the same rip-off as the holiday companies, you’re allocated a single room, with a single bed, but then you have to pay a massive single supplement, why? Why is life so unfair to single people, it’s time this was investigated so we have equality across the board.

Barbara Todd, Willoughby Close, Melton