Melton student to swap Tigers for Orangutans

Melton student Josh Davies is auctioning off a signed Leicester Tigers jersey to help him fulfil his ambition of becoming a vet.

The top has been donated by Melton Sports, a shirt sponsor at Melton RFC where Josh helps coach the under 11s.

The 16-year-old, who is currently studying GCSEs at John Ferneley College, has been accepted on an expedition to Borneo in 2018 with Camps International.

He will teach English, help build water reserves and a school and join a project re-planting trees in the jungle to protect the habitats of many of its primates. Josh will also undertake an ocean diving course and hopes to swim alongside whales and turtles.

Josh, who lives in Waltham on the Wolds and plans to study veterinary medicine after A Levels at MV16, said: “This is such a fantastic opportunity as I will have the privilege of working with the endangered orangutans and studying marine life while I’m out there.

“For this expedition I must fundraise £4,290 but most of the money will go towards charities to help Borneo and its wildlife.”

To bid for the jersey, signed by Tigers’ first team squad, or to support Josh email joshdavies14@hotmail.com

Josh’s other fundraising plans include a raffle, bag packing and organising a party for his brother Tom’s 18th birthday.