Melton’s Little Stars nursery staff take part in Race for Life

Motivated staff from a Melton nursery were put through their paces recently, when they participated in the Race for Life.

Colleagues at Little Stars Pre-school, which is based at St Francis Catholic Primary School, braved the mud and entered the five kilometre course at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough.

Laura Sanders proprietor of Little Stars said: “As a part of our day nursery’s second birthday and my five year anniversary of starting the business, myself and many of my employees entered.

“We have a large emphasis on outdoor learning at our day nursery and wanted to show the children that we loce mud too!

“We raised £520 for Cancer Research UK and were really proud.”