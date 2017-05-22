Melton’s community donations boost John Ferneley College pupil’s Duke of Edinburgh quest

A Melton charity and town businesses have teamed up with John Ferneley College to help its pupils take part in the Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award scheme.

Melton firefighters’ charity Trumpton donated £500 to buy tents which were provided by Melton Sports at a generous discount, while the firm of a Ferneley parent donated team hoodies.

Jess Seddon, of Year 10, is one of the 21 students who are due to complete their Bronze Award by the end of this month.

She said: “We’ve all learned a new skill, first aid, have done six months’ volunteering and taken up a sport and spent two weekends at Holwell Scout Camp. The last challenge is an expedition at Beaumanor Hall and Bradgate Park.

“The Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme has given me confidence, I’ve made lots of new friends and have really enjoyed the team tasks.”

Lower down the school children are being encouraged to sign up for the Adventure Service Challenge (ASC) which comprises of a range of activities designed to promote personal development and achievement and prepare them for the DofE scheme.

Danny O’Brien, John Ferneley’s DofE manager, said: “From next year we will also be offering the Silver Award and will be venturing to the Peak District.

“We are very grateful to Trumpton and everyone in the community who contributed to their street collections.

“We’re also delighted to be able to support local businesses such as Melton Sports, too, and get the ‘shop local’ message out there. It’s all about working together for the benefit of young people in Melton borough.”