Melton men’s Round Table welcomes new chairman

Melton Mowbray and District Round Table has announced Nathan James as its chairman for 2017.

Nathan James has taken over Richard Westmoreland, and is looking forward to working with members to introduce a range of new social activities, and further support the community through fundraising events.

Melton Round Table has been established since 2008, and offers a place for men from all walks of life to simply have a laugh, and discover a world of new activities whilst meeting like-minded individuals.

Key events on the organisation’s calendar include the canoe race at Egerton Park in July, Santa float nights around the borough in December, and two social events every month.

Nathan James, chairman of Melton Mowbray Round Table, said: “It’s an exciting time to be part of Round Table as it is an organisation which is growing and giving more men in Melton the chance to embrace life to the full.

“My aim this year is to grow the membership and with the great programme of social events we organise and continued work in the community, we expect to see many new faces in the coming 12 months.

“I’m looking forward to bringing something new to the Table, which will give existing and new members the chance to simply have fun and build long-lasting friendships.”

For more information about Round Table, visit https://www.facebook.com/meltonmowbrayroundtable/ or https://meltonmowbray.roundtable.co.uk/