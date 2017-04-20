Melton men and women among more than 500 people who have applied for county firefighter vacancies

Melton people were among more than 500 who applied to become firefighters in this month’s recruitment drive, Leicestershire Fire

and Rescue Service has revealed.

The brigade is staging its biggest campaign to take on new personnel in five years with 25 vacant posts to fill across the county.

And the fire service was delighted to receive 534 applications during the week-long request for people to apply earlier this month.

Of these, there were 460 men and 74 women applying, including 82 of black and minority ethnicity.

Steve Lunn, chief fire and rescue officer for the Leicestershire brigade, said: “The total number of applications we received is higher

than the amount received during our recruitment drive in 2011, and we are encouraged by the increased numbers from underrepresented groups from our diverse communities.

“We are more than confident that we will be able to find at least 25 firefighters of the highest calibre out of the 534 applications we

received.”

Applicants are now being shortlisted and those candidates will be invited next month for a memory recall examination and job related

test.

Interviews are scheduled to take place at the end of May with the usual background diligence checks then being carried out on those selected.

All 25 successful candidates should then start training in September for their new career in the fire service.

Mr Lunn added: “We wish everyone that applied the best of luck and everyone in the service is looking forward to welcoming those who

are successful in joining our family.”