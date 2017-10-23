Melton family’s debut half marathon raises £1,000 for Children in Need

A Melton family have put in the hard yards by running in their first ever half marathon for a well-known children’s charity.

Siblings Tom, Rebecca and Jon Baines, accompanied by family friend Laura Bedson, clocked a time of two hours 31 minutes and 13 seconds striding out in the Great Birmingham Run for Children in Need.

Tom, sales manager at Hancocks in Melton, said: “It was a great family event. We’ve never done a half marathon before so it was a great personal challenge for us.

“The whole experience and atmosphere, especially the last mile when hundreds of spectators were supporting and shouting your name and giving you encouragement to finish, was amazing.

The quartet have raised a £1,000 for Children in Need. They chose the charity due to Rebecca working at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Tom added: “The experience was really overwhelming and definitely one of the hardest things we’ve ever done.

“We may do it again next year as it’s for a great cause.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laura-bedson1