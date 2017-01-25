Melton borough schools tag rugby festival attracts ten teams

An impressive ten primary school teams took part in a tag rugby tournament held at Melton Rugby Club on Friday.

The TAG festival was co-ordinated by the Leicester Tigers and was sponsored by the Nottingham Building Society.

Members of the Melton branch of the Nottingham and Tigers mascot Welford stopped by to cheer children on, take some ‘Welfies’ and present them with goody bags and t-shirts.

Vicky Hall, sponsorship and events manager at the Nottingham, said: “We are proud to be working in partnership with Leicester Tigers to sponsor the school tag rugby programme.

“At the Nottingham we are committed to supporting events that make a difference to communities throughout our trading area; especially those that positively impact on the health of children.”

Primary schools that participated on the day included Wymondham St Peter’s, Old Dalby, Swallowdale, Stathern, Sherard, Asfordby Captain’s Close, Frisby, Somerby, Great Dalby and Long Clawson.