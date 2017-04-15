Melton and Oakham Waterways Society volunteers unpick Eye Kettleby Lock

A work party of members from the Melton and Oakham Waterways Society have been clearing up fallen debris caused by Storm Doris at Eye Kettleby Lock.

Around the “Rhubarb Island” area volunteers removed broken branches from the waterway and retrieved a large sofa which was floating nearby. They also inspected the downstream foundation of the adjacent footbridge which had recently cracked.

Finally, the team set to work removing the decades of undergrowth that has swamped Eye Kettleby Lock, revealing the beautiful simplicity of the brickwork and stone copings from 240 years ago.