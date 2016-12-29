Lonely diners enjoy a festive lunch together at Melton Mowbray Baptist Church

For the ninth year running, a record number 50 guests and 23 helpers came together for Christmas lunch at Melton Mowbray Baptist Church.

Guests tucked into a traditional meal to make this year’s Christmas Day a happy, festive occassion for those who might otherwise have spent the day alone.

Those who attended were offered tea, coffee or fruit punch as they arrived, while Christmas music was provided by Brian Maunders and Janet Garley. Turkey was served with a range of vegetables, including Brussels sprouts and roast potatoes, followed by Christmas pudding.

In the true spirit of Christmas, diners pulled crackers, exchanged jokes and wore paper hats.

Those who were unable to get to the church by themselves were transported by volunteer drivers.

A team of volunteers from the church and local community prepared the food, worked in the kitchen, and waited at tables before enjoying their own meals and chatting to attendees.

Boxes of chocolates and other Christmas gifts were presented to each guest before they departed.

The organisers wish to express their gratitude for all the help given by volunteers and the generous support received from individuals, local businesses and organisations. Special thanks go to the staff at Melton TSB, Age UK, Morrisons and Knapp’s Family Butchers, who helped to make the day a resounding success.