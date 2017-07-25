Knipton hounds and ducks among the many attractions for thousands of visitors to fayre

Thousands of people headed for the Knipton duck race and country fayre on Sunday (July 16).

The weather was kind which contributed to a record turnout.

Organisers were delighted with the size of the crowd which they believe was between 4,000 and 5,000.

Parish Council chairman, Peter Carr, said: “I feel ten feet tall with the pride of having been involved in such a great event. The village was buzzing and we had nothing but positive comments from visitors and traders.”

Visitors on the day were able to enjoy the duck race on the village stream, together with a visit by the hounds of the Belvoir Hunt, a falconry display, classic cars, children’s rides, face painting and 50 stalls featuring the best of British food and country crafts.

Village shop proprietor, Jonathan Holdford, said: “The event is run by the villagers to raise funds to restore the village hall and support the village church. This year we look as though we are 50 per cent up on last year which was a record in itself. We all had fun and can’t wait for next year when we have an expanded event programme planned.”