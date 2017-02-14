Kids enjoy an out of this world Saturday at church activities morning in Melton

Superheroes of all ages descended on Melton Borough Council offices on Saturday for the latest activities morning organised by St Mary’s Church.

More than 100 people visited the new venue for the fun themed mornings as the church is undergoing major re-ordering work.

Man of iron...one young Batman fan with an Iron Man backdrop PHOTO: Supplied

Children and adults, dressed as their favourite superhero and were delighted to meet, and have their pictures taken with Lego Batman, The Joker’s sidekick Harley Quinn and Batgirl. There was also a prize for everyone who dressed up.

Other activities included the chance to pin the star on Captain America’s shield, biscuit decorating, crafts, face painting and a short act of worship.

A spokesperson for the church said: “Special thanks to everyone who helped in any way to make this morning such a success and to everyone who came along to support it.

“If you missed this Saturday’s activities morning don’t worry, we’ll be holding another on March 18, in the council offices, from 10.30am to 12 noon.

Batgirl with her face painted PHOTO: Supplied

“Everyone is welcome and all our Saturday activities mornings are free.”