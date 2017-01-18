Inner Wheel Club donate toiletries to Melton Hospital

The Inner Wheel Club of Melton Mowbray Belvoir celebrated international Inner Wheel Day on January 10.

Member Rhonda Bolton said: “Each year we take this opportunity to meet our aims of friendship and public service to others. To that end we chose to collect and deliver a whole range of toiletries to Melton Hospital for the use of those patients who arrive without these items.

“Our donations were received by the staff with gratitude and thanks on behalf of their patients.”

Anyone interested in finding out more or joining Inner Wheel should visit the website www.innerwheeldistrict7.org