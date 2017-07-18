Patients complain after Melton GP practice closes for staff training day

Melton’s GP practice says it informed patients well in advance that it would be closed for a training day last week after several complained they couldn’t gain access.

The closure at Latham House Medical Practice, in Sage Cross Street, prompted complaints from some patients who had attended to book appointments or seek treatment on Thursday.

The Melton Times received a number of phone calls from unhappy patients, who declined to be named, who complained they were unaware the practice would be closed when they turned up there.

Nigel Jackson, contracts and performance manager for the surgery, said: “The entire practice was closed Thursday afternoon, from 1pm onwards for staff training.

“The practice was open as normal on the Friday – hence we were only closed for an afternoon.

“To reduce the potential inconvenience to patients the practice had displayed information, for a number of weeks, at the entrances to the practice and at reception desks.

“Information was also displayed on the practice’s website www.lhmp.co.uk and in future the practice will look to share such information on Twitter, @LathamHouseMP.”

Latham House say that when it is closed for staff training days, all telephone calls are managed by an external organisation appointed by East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Group (ELR CCG).