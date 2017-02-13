Melton people sought as first aid volunteers

New volunteers are being sought in Melton to provide first aid cover at events across the region.

Around 20 people currently work for St John Ambulance in the borough.

But more are needed to give their services at tourist and community events in the town and large spectator occasions such as point-to-point racing at Garthorpe.

Volunteers, who must be aged at least 18, may also be called up to help support staff at Leicester City FC matches and major events such as the Leicester Marathon.

Amir Mahmood, the regional HR lead for the organisation said: “The Melton St John Ambulance unit currently has around 20 volunteers, ranging from those who have been in the organisation for decades to others who have recently joined to learn first aid and offer their skills at events.

“As well as providing free training to local members of the community and fundraising to purchase new kit for the unit, our volunteers are regularly present at events within Melton and further across the East Midlands, supporting other volunteers at some of our biggest events.”

No previous experience is required and training will be given by existing volunteers and trainers at a regular weekly meeting. It take six to nine months to become proficient.

Youth leaders are also needed to help guide the local Cadets through training in life skills and first aid.

Mr Mahmood added: “We are looking for committed volunteers from any background with a caring nature, keen to give back to the community and help others. All we ask from volunteers is that they attend 60 event hours in a year,”

Email Mr Mahmood for an informal chat at amir.mahmood@sja.org.uk or email east-mids-volunteering@sja.org.uk for more details.