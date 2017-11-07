Melton GP surgery set to restore ear treatment soon

Melton’s GP surgery says it will soon be able to resume its ear-syringing service after it was dropped as a cost-cutting measure.

Borough councillor Simon Lumley said he had fielded a number of complaints from residents about the loss of the treatment, which has not been offered at Latham House since earlier this year.

He said: “Many people have contacted me about this and say that that they relied on this service, for a number of reasons.

“Before they scrapped the service, Latham House should have made sure that they had alternative local treatment centres nearby to take on this service, and communicated this to the public appropriately.”

The practice’s contracts and performance manager, Nigel Jackson, said the ear-irrigation service was no longer viable and it was decided to not to offer it anymore.

He said: “The difficult decision was made as the practice has, for a number of years, been fully subsidising the ear irrigation service and, given the increased pressures experienced by the healthcare sector, the practice has needed to take a stance on behalf of its patients.

“Having reviewed the situation, the East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Group has agreed to financially support the provision of an ear irrigation service.

“This means that the practice will soon be able to offer ear-irrigation appointments.”

Patients are advised to check the surgery website at www.lhmp.co.uk and its Twitter account @LathamHouseMP for updates on the situation.

In the meantime, the nearest ear-syringing services can be accessed at Healthy Hearing or Rutland Late Night Pharmacy in Oakham.